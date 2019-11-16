Mary Jo Miller Samuel passed away at age 93 on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born on February 13, 1926 in Bonham, Texas, the daughter of James Lewis Miller and Jo Elizabeth Morrison Miller, who were both educators. Mary Jo graduated from Southeastern College at Durant and earned her Master's degree at Oklahoma State University. She taught business subjects and home economics for many years at McAlester High School and at Edison High School in Tulsa.
She was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband, Joel Ligon Samuel; and her brother, James L. Miller. She is survived by three step-children, Joel Samuel and wife, Karen of Tulsa, Judith Fleming and husband, Gerald of Boston, Massachusetts and Sue Anne McCarrell of Tulsa; and by five grandchildren, Stephen, Kathryn and William Fleming and Connon and Michael Samuel. She leaves eight great grandchildren: Sara, Megan and Taylor Samuel and Henry, Arthur, Camilla, Vivian and Edith Fleming. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Emma Jane Miller and niece, Jayna Santine.
Mary Jo, a member of the Park Plaza Church of Christ, was known for her joyful spirit and for the warmth of the friendship she readily shared. She was a talented cook who loved to entertain and especially enjoyed sending packages of her baked treats to her grandchildren. Her special brisket, Breton leg of lamb, mint grasshopper pie and wafer cake were famous far beyond Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Mary Jo's name be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, November 18, 2019, at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel www.floralhaven.com
