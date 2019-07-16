Mary Ellen Kassen was born on March 22, 1951 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Thomas Joseph "Bud" Curran, Jr. and Jean Ann Curran of Bellaire, OH, and passed from this life on July 11, 2019 at the age of 68 in Glenpool, OK. In the summer of 1951, the Curran family relocated to Ponca City, Oklahoma, where Mary grew up and attended St. Mary's Catholic School. She met Mike Kassen in their junior year of high school when his family moved to Ponca City from Broken Arrow in 1967. Mary flourished in high school as Cheer Captain of her squad and as Homecoming Queen. Following graduation from Unity High School in 1969, Mary and Mike started dating. Mary attended Oklahoma State University while Mike attended Northern Oklahoma College. In the fall of 1971, Mike and Mary were engaged and then Mike joined the U.S. Air Force in January of 1972. They were married on May 27, 1972. Mike's career in the Air Force landed them in Germany for two years where they acquired a taste for travel. After living and traveling across Europe during that time, Mary and Mike returned to the U.S. where they decided to pursue their lifelong dream of having a family. Christina was born in Ponca City in January of 1976 and Melissa was born in Atlanta, GA in October of 1977. Following their time in Georgia, Mary and Mike relocated back to Broken Arrow where they lived for 34 years. Their one and only granddaughter, Claire, was born in 2007, and Mary's childhood nickname of "Meme" quickly became the name that Claire called her from that point forward. Mary loved watching basketball with her dad and enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, music and dancing, as well as sharing her love for arts and crafts with Claire. Mary and Mike truly shared in each other's lives for 50 years, often enjoying the same hobbies and interests like the BMW Car Club and Formula One Racing. Mary was often remembered as one of the only "wives" who raced their BMW at Hallett Race Track. After retiring, Mary and Mike built their dream home in Glenpool and continued their love of traveling throughout America in their RV. Mary was truly a person who gave all of herself to everyone in her life until she was no longer able to do so. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Curran; two brothers, Richard and Michael Curran; a nephew, Daniel Powell; and son-in-law, Jayson Carter. She is survived by her mother, Jean Ann Curran; husband, Michael Henry Kassen; daughters, Christina Michelle Carter and Melissa Ann Kassen; granddaughter, Claire Marie Carter; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Kay Cox, Linda and Mike Couvillion, Dana and Joe Chouteau, Elizabeth and Paul Powell, Kelley and Sid Fitter, Patricia and Doug Blake, and Nancy and John Riggins; brother, Thomas Curran; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. A rosary service will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Trout Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Zak Boazman officiating. Mary will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery following the service. The family would like for you to leave memories of Mary at www.troutfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. www.troutfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.