Mary Kay Brotherton of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Kay was born on September 19, 1945 in Tulsa. She graduated from Central High School and attended college at Northeastern State University.
On September 1, 1967 Kay married Lawrence Brotherton II and shortly after Larry began his military career. Over the course of the 23 years they spent in the Army, they were stationed in Florida, Texas, Colorado, Kansas and they traveled throughout the Middle East and Europe. During this time Kay worked for the U.S. Embassy in Amman, Jordan.
On June 3, 1973 Kay and Larry welcomed their first child, Lawrence Brotheron, III. They were blessed with a daughter, Lisa, on December 7, 1982.
Kay was a real estate professional for over 20 years. She had an active social life. Kay enjoyed spending time with her P.E.O. sisters and her close friends from Central High School.
Kay also loved being a mother and a grandmother. Mimi, as her grandchildren called her, enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's school and athletic activities. She loved cooking for her family and ensuring every holiday was special.
Kay is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry; her son, Larry and his wife, Michelle; her daughter, Lisa and her husband Justin; her granddaughter, Molly; her grandsons, Ethan, Kason, and Peyton; her two sisters, Louise Blanton and Betty Ann Boyles; and her brother, Rick Boyles.
Memorials may be gifted to the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship Fund at donations.peointernational.org chapter AK/OK. Visitation will be 2- 6PM, Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Floral Haven. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. FloralHaven.com
