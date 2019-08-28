April 13, 1922-Aug. 21, 2019 Funeral services celebrating and honoring the life of Mary L. Frantz, 97, of Tulsa will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, September 2, 2019, in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Chapel, Enid, OK with Trip Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m., Monday, September 2, 2019, in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.
Mary grew up in Oklahoma City and attended Classen High School, graduating in 1940. She attended the University of Oklahoma where she majored in music and joined Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. On June 9, 1942 she married Harry Frantz, Jr., and after his service in World War II, they made their home in Enid, OK.
Mary's favorite pastimes were painting, singing, spending time with her family and traveling. She spent many summer vacations at the beloved family cabin in Cascade, CO. An amateur artist excelling in watercolor, oil and pastels, Mary enjoyed visiting museums at home and abroad finding inspiration for her own creations.
Mary loved her Inverness Village community where she spent the last 16 years of her life and had scores of friends from residents to caregivers. Her family is very grateful for this community and the love, support and attention she received from the Inverness staff as well as the dear staff at Rose Rock Hospice.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Constance and Roy Winters of Oklahoma City; her sister, Virginia Winters Potter of Oklahoma City; her husband, Harry P. Frantz, Jr. of Enid; and her son-in-law, Jeffery L. Romine of Tulsa. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Hesler and husband, Bill, of Mission Hills, KS; son, Steve Frantz and wife, Cathy of Davis, OK; daughter, Judy Moore and husband, Trip, of Quebec City, Canada; daughter, Jane Romine of Prairie Village, KS; and daughter, Carol Wagner and husband, Adam, of Austin, TX. Mary was blessed with 25 grand and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Rose Rock Hospice, Tulsa, OK with Brown-Cummings Funeral Home, Enid, serving as custodian of the funds.
