Mary Lois O'Connor, 94 years old, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born to Clarissa Kunkel Walker and Erwin Vincent Walker on April 14, 1926, in Woodward, OK, the middle of three children. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Alice and George; and her husband, Joseph Walter O'Connor. She is survived by her six children, Mary Jane Wooten (Brent), Lou Ann McClendon (Gerry), John M. (Lucia), James T. (Catta), Joseph V. (Betty), and William W., Liz O'Connor; 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren with three on the way. A beloved wife, mother and Gram, she will be greatly missed. She was an avid bridge player, hearts player and loved to play tennis. She was active in her parish of Christ the King and attended daily Mass for many years. She was an employee and volunteer at The Madonna House of Catholic Charities. Her legacy is a family that loves God, loves to laugh and loves to spend time together. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 PM on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel at 1402 S. Boulder. Donations in her memory may be made to Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, 2450 N. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK 74115.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151
www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
