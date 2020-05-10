Mary Lou (Menely) Little passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the age of 89. Born on September 9, 1930 in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Ann Menely; older sister, Patricia; her beloved husband of 48 years, Bill Little; and companion of 12 years, Don Rhea. She is survived by her younger sister, Sydney Anderson (Bob); her five children; John Little (Sue), Susan Buchen (Patrick), Mark Little (Victoria), Alan Little (Lana), Liz O'Connor; Bill; her seven grandchildren; and her four great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother and grandmother to all. Mary Lou's family will greatly miss her laughter and zest for life in addition to her friends at Montereau who will miss her vivacious spirit and love of cards. A Funeral Mass will be held at a date to be determined this summer at Montereau.

