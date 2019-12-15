Jan. 15, 1929-Dec. 13, 2019
Mary Lu Dillman, 90, stepped into Heaven to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 01:52am at St. John's Tulsa surrounded by her family. Mary Lu was born January 15, 1929 to Arthur Hayes and Margaret Dale Beesley.
She is survived by her son, Randy and wife, Brenda Dillman of Cleveland, OK; daughter, Sandra and her husband, David Barrows of Sapulpa, OK; grandchildren, Michele and her husband, Joshua Dutton of Sapulpa, OK, Melanie Barrows of Sapulpa, OK, Chelsea Tomlin of Burbank, CA; great-granddaughter, Kaelyn Dutton of Sapulpa, OK; sister, Shirley Lyon of Rogers, AR; brother, Loren Ray and wife, Carolyn Beesley of Sand Springs, OK; sister-in-law, Jeanie Beesley of Sapulpa, OK; sister-in-law, Anna Mae Dillman of Sand Springs, OK; and many other family members that were near and dear to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elnor Dillman, to whom she was married 45 wonderful years; father, Arthur Beesley; mother, Margaret Beesley; stepmothers,Myrtle Beesley and Ruby Beesley; and brother, Ralph Beesley.
She graduated from Glenpool High School in 1947 where she participated in basketball, track, and speech class. She worked for the J.J. Newberry store, Chastain Co., Sapulpa Herald, and Citizens State Bank. She married Elnor Elwood Dillman on May 18, 1948 at South Heights Baptist Church. They had two children together; Randy Wayne born in 1959 and Sandra Lynn born in 1963. She became a stay at home mom and was very involved in her kids' activities including having the privilege of being Assistant Cub Scout Leader and Assistant Campfire Leader. She joined the Chrysanthemum Garden Club and had the most beautiful flower garden. She even had winning flower entries in the fair. She was able to take care of her granddaughters, Michele and Melanie, as they were growing up while their parents were at work. They were her pride and joy.
She was a member of First Christian Church of Sapulpa, OK. She served as a Sunday School teacher for 53 years where she taught 3 generations of students and as the Children's Sunday School Superintendent for 27 years. She was also a member of their Builders Sunday School class. She had a greeting card outreach ministry that she started in 1963 and continued even into her stay at The Gardens Nursing Home of Sapulpa, OK in 2015. In her 4 years at The Gardens she made many new friends and enjoyed participating in their numerous activities, especially bingo. She loved the staff and residents there and they became like family to her.
Any donations in memory of Mary Lu can be made to the Children's Department at First Christian Church Sapulpa or the Activities Department at The Gardens Nursing Home Sapulpa.
There will be a visitation from 4pm-7pm, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Traditions Funeral Chapel, 35 S. Main, Kellyville, OK. Funeral services will be at 2pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at First Christian Church, 220 E. Lee Ave., Sapulpa, OK. Arrangements are under the direction of Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services, Kellyville, OK 918-247-7373.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.