Mary Ellen McCormack Maddox was born February 16, 1949 in Boston, MA, to the late Dr. George Augustine McCormack II and Mrs. Elizabeth Hopkins McCormack and passed away March 7, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. She grew up in Medford, MA, in a lively household with 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Mary was a 1967 graduate of Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart in Newton, MA, and a 1971 graduate of Merrimack College in North Andover, MA. She married Dr. David L. Maddox in Augusta, GA, in 1975, and moved to Tulsa, OK, in 1977. Mary was a tireless volunteer for Harvard Avenue Christian Church, Meals on Wheels, CASA, and other organizations. She had a lifetime commitment to causes related to social justice, charity, and protection of the vulnerable. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 45 years, David L. Maddox of Tulsa, OK; daughter, Molly M. Pryzwansky of Cary, NC (David); son, Philip D. Maddox of Broken Arrow, OK; grandchildren, Lily and Cole Pryzwansky of Cary, NC and Ambrose Maddox of Tulsa, OK; and siblings, John McCormack, Paul McCormack, Thomas McCormack, Robert McCormack, Carol Black, Elizabeth Blackburne, and Patricia Tierno; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. George A. McCormack II; brother, George A. McCormack III; and sister, Catherine McCormack Runci. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that we remember Mary's generous spirit by making a donation to a charity of your choice in Mary's name.

