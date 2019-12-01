Mary Margaret Proctor heard her Savior say "Well done, faithful servant" on November 27, 2019 after 99 years of loving service to her family, friends, church, and country. Mary was born July 30, 1920 in Tulsa.
She attended OSU where she joined Chi Omega Sorority and graduated with a BS in Business in 1942. In 1943, she joined the U.S. Navy WAVES serving in communications.
She married Norbert Proctor, Jr. in 1947 and together they raised three children, Marilyn Bartlett (deceased), Carol Peter, and Bruce. Mary was actively involved in the lives of her 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
She greatly appreciated the care from the staff and the friends made during her 15 years living at Montereau Retirement Community. Mary touched many lives with her selfless service and love for her family. She will be deeply missed and always remembered.
Viewing will be 12Noon-8PM, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, with family greeting friends from 4-6PM at Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa, OK. Memorial service will be 3:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church-Mason Chapel, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.