Mary Ruth Metzinger Nunneley passed away on July 18, 2019. Mary was born on August 20, 1931 in Wewoka, Seminole County, Oklahoma, to Raymond Henry and Mabel Inez Mitchem Metzinger. She moved with her parents to Drumright, Oklahoma in 1931, where she was raised and graduated from Drumright High School, Class of 1950.
On August 29, 1952, she married Richard Dean Nunneley at Holy Family Cathedral in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They had three children, Richard Dean Nunneley, Jr., Michael Ray Nunneley and Mary Kathleen Nunneley.
Mary retired from the Bartlesville Public Library in 1987. Her volunteer work after retiring was with the Bartlesville Area History Museum; LDS Family History Center Library; Bartlesville Public Library; and the Bartlesville White Rose Cemetery Board. Her interest in genealogy and local history led her to become a member of the Bartlesville Genealogical Society; Oklahoma Historical Society; Civil War Families of Ohio and a life member of the Washington County Historical Society and a life member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Bartlesville Chapter NSDAR. She also held memberships in several genealogical and historical societies in Ohio, West Virginia, Arkansas and Tennessee.
She was predeceased by her son, Dr. Richard Dean Nunneley Jr. (2010); her son, Michael Ray Nunneley (2018); her parents, Ray and Mabel Metzinger; and her sisters, Nancy Ann Phillips, Eva Mae Slusser and Helen Jean Frazier.
Survivors include her husband, Richard, of the home; her daughter, Kathleen Godwin (Ron) of Riverside, MO; her daughter-in-law, Kathy of Mannford, OK; grandchildren, Brad Nunneley (Kari), Kyle Nunneley (Heidi), Sarah John (Brian) and Benjamin Godwin (Charlsie), two step-grandchildren, Ashley Algrim (Kirk) and Jordan Godwin; along with many great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, July 20, at 9:00am. Interment will be at Oakhill Cemetery in Drumright, Oklahoma next to her son and parents at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bartlesville Public Library Local and Family History Department, 600 South Johnston, Bartlesville, OK may be made in her memory.
