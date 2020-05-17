Mary Pixie (Martin) DeWitt Mary Pixie DeWitt, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on April 29, 2020. Pixie was born in Tulsa, June 9, 1931, to John D. Martin and Lucille (Clawson) Elliott. Pixie is survived by her children, Tom Carnes, Nancy DeWitt, William 'Bill' DeWitt and wife, Anastasia, John DeWitt and wife, Som; and former daughter-in-law, Linda DeWitt. Her grandchildren include Jennifer Husong and husband, Cody, Melissa DeWitt, William Evan DeWitt, Alex DeWitt, Kevin DeWitt, and Michael DeWitt and wife, Melissa. She was also a proud great-grandmother of eight: Savannah, Salarah, Stetson, Sterling, Silas, Stella Pixie, Michael and Vincent. Pixie was preceded in death by her husband, William 'Bill' Weldon DeWitt; her parents; step-father, Ralph Elliott; brother, Jack H. Martin; and sisters, Cooweesta (Martin) Park and Theila Elliott. Pixie grew up in Vinita, Oklahoma and graduated from Vinita High School in 1949. She went on to attend the University of Tulsa and was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. She married William 'Bill' Weldon DeWitt on Halloween in 1954 and they enjoyed 54 years together. They traveled the world during their thirty-year service to the U.S. Army with notable adventures living in Germany, Virginia, Oahu, and Kuwait. Bill retired as a Colonel in 1983 and they moved to Tulsa to be close to their families. Pixie was small but mighty, petite but bold, and never backed down from her beliefs. Both she and Bill were lifelong Democrats, rowing their small, blue boat upstream in the red sea of Oklahoma. They devoted their lives to the Methodist Church, and developed many lifelong friendships there. Pixie was a loyal member of Tulsa's Asbury United Methodist Church for the past 35 years. Pixie's volunteer activities included Sunday School Teacher, Hospital Aide at Fort Leavenworth, Cub Scout Leader, President of the Officers Wives Club at Fort Belvoir, Coordinator of the Officers Wives Club at Schofield Barracks and Ambassador for the Crestwood residences at Oklahoma Methodist Manor. She enjoyed cooking and baking, playing bridge, traveling, nurturing numerous family pets (Holly, Max and Bruno RIP), time spent with family and especially a glass of red wine. After Bill's passing in 2008, Pixie enjoyed her later years developing new friendships living at Crestwood. It was there she met Dr. Rollie Rhodes. Both personalities being industrious and socially outgoing, they enjoyed a special loving bond and were frequently out on the town attending social functions and cultural events. Her family is grateful to Dr. Rhodes for extending her quality of life and encouraging her calling as a social butterfly. Pixie and Bill's ashes will be interred together at the Asbury United Methodist Church Columbarium. A memorial service is pending due to the pandemic, but anticipated in June to celebrate what would be her 89th birthday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Asbury United Methodist Church or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
