Mary Ruth (Nesbitt) Duncan Mary Nesbitt Duncan passed surrounded by family on June 3, 2020. Mary was born on October 29, 1937 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the daughter of Carl Edwin Nesbitt, and Routh Johnson Nesbitt. Mary attended Holland Hall and the University of Tulsa where she majored in Home Economics and Education. While growing up in Tulsa, she enjoyed being with family and friends and met and married her husband, Richard, also a University of Tulsa graduate. After having three children in Tulsa: Ann, Jim and Susan, they moved to Colorado Springs in 1974. Mary became an active member of First Presbyterian Church volunteering in many areas and serving as a deacon. Her smile and caring nature led her into Christian clown ministry as "Mary Sunshine". She also held offices in Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority as an alumna and PEO Sisterhood as well as participating in the Home Economics Club. Mary touched many lives at Colorado College where she brought smiles and impacted many students' lives for eighteen years. Mary will always be remembered for her smile, but most of all for her faith and love for Jesus.
She is remembered by her husband of 59 years, Richard and three children, Ann Teese (Ken), Jim Duncan, and Susan Albright (Mike); and six grandchildren, Josh and Sarah Teese and Chris, Sara, Marianne and Duncan Albright.
Mary was buried and a family interment was held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held later this summer at First Presbyterian Church, Colorado Springs, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to your charity of choice in honor of Mary.
