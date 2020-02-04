Mary Ruth Schultz died peacefully at home January 30, 2020. She was born December 8, 1933 in Ft. Smith, Arkansas to Louis and Ruth (Williams) Beland. The eldest of seven children, Mary enjoyed a happy childhood among a close-knit family and community. She attended Immaculate Conception Elementary and St. Ann's High School. From there she went to Maryville University in St. Louis and then transferred to Marquette University in Milwaukee where she met Harold Schultz. They married May 26, 1956 and enjoyed 61 years together.
Harold and Mary Ruth lived in Illinois, California, and Minnesota, but when they finally settled in Tulsa, Mary was thrilled to be back with family and dear friends. She and Harold had five children and built their lives around their family and the church they helped to found, the Church of the Resurrection. Mary was very active in the parish for over 50 years, volunteering with Neighbor-for-Neighbor and Meals on Wheels, cooking for the Homeless Shelter, tutoring children, assisting in its ESL Program, and participating in its small faith groups.
Mary Ruth was a real estate broker and worked at Margaret Tucker's Apartment Locating Services for over 40 years after which she started her own company, Marie Schultz Leasing. She enjoyed helping people find and create homes. Her own home was always beautiful and welcoming to friends and family. She was happiest when it was full of people. She had a gift for creating order out of chaos and elegance out of the ordinary.
Mary Ruth had an unshakeable faith and an unshakeable devotion to her husband, siblings, nieces and nephews, children, daughter and sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She deeply loved each one of them. She was full of joy and fun and felt very fortunate to know how much she was loved.
Mary Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband; their son, John Louis Schultz; their son-in-law, Mark Nicholson; her parents; and her brother, Leon Beland. She is survived by her sisters, Stephanie Ferrari, Antoinette Beland, and Louise Terry (Ray); brothers, Louis Beland, Jr. (Tricia), and Ben Beland (Linda); her children, Harold Patrick Schultz, Jr. (Karen), Linda Nicholson, Sue Marolf (John), Catherine Cresson (John); grandchildren, Mary Nicholson Hughes (Ryan), Jennnifer Nicholson, Kristen Nicholson, Tony Marolf, Samantha Marolf Basden (Zach), Luke Marolf (Nicole), John Cresson, Jr., Caroline Cresson, Joseph Cresson, Jacob Cresson; and great-grandson, Jude Basden.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10 AM, February 8, 2020, at the Church of the Resurrection and will be followed by a church luncheon. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Resurrection Hope Food Pantry. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500.
www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.