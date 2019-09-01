Mary passed from this life earlier this month after a brave battle with cancer. Mary was the beloved wife of Doug Harris, mother to Maxwell and Brianna Harris. She was loved by many family and friends, and had an impact with several local nonprofits in the community.
Mary graduated from Southwest Missouri State with a degree in Business Administration and a minor in Accounting. She was instrumental in helping run the family business up until her battle with cancer.
The Harris family invites all friends and family who wish to celebrate the life of Mary T. Harris to an open reception on Friday, September 6.
The celebration of life will be an open reception from 5:00-10:00 p.m. at the Russell Hunt Lodge in Pryor Oklahoma, within the MidAmerica Industrial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Kidney Cancer Association in Mary's name or donations made directly to "Team Mary" at secure.kidneycancer.org/TeamMary. The funds raised will benefit the Kidney Cancer Association.
For more details and directions to Russell Hunt Lodge, please contact Dawn Parsley atDParsley@HEMSAW.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.