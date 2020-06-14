Marylen McKenzie Williams born in Pawhuska, OK, May 8, 1929, and passed away June 9, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Her parents were Virginia (Roberson) McKenzie and Wilbur H. McKenzie.
Marylen graduated with honors from Pawhuska High School in 1947. She attended Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans, LA, for two years then transferred to the University of Oklahoma in Norman. There she met Patrick A. Williams. They graduated together, hand in hand in 1952 and married December 2nd of that year at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Pawhuska, OK. They were married 51 years before he died New Year's Day, 2004.
Survivors are two children: Virginia Marie (Mrs. Joe A. Jackson), Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada and Brian McKenzie Williams of Tulsa, Oklahoma. There are three grandchildren: Alan McKenzie Jackson in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada; Emily Jean Jackson, Oklahoma City, OK, and McKenzie Lynn Williams, Tulsa, OK.
Burial will be in Pawhuska City Cemetery on Monday, June 15, 2020. Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home in charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.