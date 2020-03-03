Matthew Ryan Jonas, 35, passed away unexpectedly February 21, 2020 with his loving family surrounding him. Matthew was born September 27, 1984 in Tulsa, OK, to Terry A Jonas and Sue A Severino Jonas Hubbard.
As a child, Matthew was always full of energy, nothing ever seemed to slow him down. He had a great appreciation of nature and dogs which continued throughout his life. His love of the outdoors kept bringing him back to the mountains in Denver, CO. He always looked for the best he could do each day. The simple pleasures in life always brought a smile to his face. Matthew was kind, funny, and generous to those less fortunate, good hearted, loved helping his friends. He also loved kids. Matthew really enjoyed traveling across country to different music festivals and raves with friends. He had a gift for electronics, computers and especially music equipment. He lived life his way, and enjoyed each day to the fullest. Never seemed to meet a stranger. Matthew loved his dog, Buck, who was his constant companion the last few years.
Matthew was preceded by his father, Terry Jonas and grandparents, Deidre and Ronald Despault. He is survived by his parents, Sue and John Hubbard of Oologah, OK; brother, Clifford Jonas (wife: Shade) of Oklahoma City, OK; nieces and nephews, Madelynn, Oliver and Kennedy Jonas; grandmother, Patricia Hindman of Salina, KS; uncle, Andrew Strayer (wife: Mara) of Lecompton, KS; cousins, Zara and Ella Strayer; aunt, Kay Erdner of Prairie Village, KS; cousin, Sara Erdner of Salina, KS; great-aunt, Jane Hazelwood (great-uncle: Jim) of Olathe, KS; second cousins, Kate and Polly Hazelwood.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in Matthew's name to his favorite charity:
Villalobos Rescue Center
PO Box 771127
New Orleans, LA 70177
504-229-4229
https://vrcpitbull.com/how-you-can- help/donations/
