Maurice V. Jackson was born on February 14, 1938 in Okmulgee County in the Bald Hill Community to his parents, Adelle Littlejohn and S.M. Jackson. He transitioned on May 27, 2020 in Sperry, Oklahoma surrounded by a loving and supportive family.
Maurice spent his formative years growing up in Okmulgee County, Oklahoma. He was raised by his grandparents, Kennie and Fannie Littlejohn. Maurice graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Haskell, OK. He served two years in the U.S. Army and received his license and certification from Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago, IL. In 1963 after completing military service with degree in hand and spirits high, Maurice embarked upon his true life's work and calling as a Mortician and Funeral Director at Jack's Memory Chapel in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jack's Memory Chapel was founded in 1948 by his family. He selflessly put in over five decades of work in his passion of which he owned and managed the funeral home and then passed it to his son, Terry Jackson. His love for people and boundless dedication to the community served him well in the funeral service business. Maurice had a natural zest for the funeral business. He believed in leading with warmth and care and offered a service of love to all the families he encountered. He was a people person and had a welcoming spirit to anyone that crossed his path. Those who knew Maurice, knew him as a dedicated professional committed to helping people.
Maurice was a long-time member of the historic Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He enjoyed many years of service under the leadership of the late Dr. George C. McCutchen, Sr. and Dr. Leroy M. Cole, current pastor. He served as Chairman of the Deacon Board and member of the Finance Committee for many years. Maurice's service to the community included his association with Amity Mason Lodge 236 and financial support to scholarships, non-profits, and various community organizations and activities.
Maurice was a wonderful family man. He was an awesome example of a committed husband and father. He often said, "If ya know your why, you won't mind the work...." Maurice enjoyed fishing when time allowed, but his number one joy was spending quality time with his grandchildren. Maurice leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Melba L. Jackson; a daughter, Tonya Jackson; two sons, Terry Jackson Sr. and Torrey (Felicia) Jackson; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Tony Jackson. He will be deeply missed by his family, church family, colleagues, community, and friends.
There will be a public viewing from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Jack's Memory Chapel, 801 E. 36th Street North, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74106. In lieu of flowers please make all donations to St. John's Hospice, Tulsa, www.stjohnhealthsystem.com/foundation Please visit www.jacksmemorychapel.com to leave online condolences.
