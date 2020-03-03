On February 29, 2020, somewhere between the refrains of "Peace Like a River" and "The Sweetest Name I Know", the Lord heard our voices and came to bring his faithful servant home. She now rejoices in the presence of God where joy, thanksgiving and praise for His Holy name abound forevermore. She fought the good fight; kept the faith and finished the race. Our loss is Heaven's gain and we are shown, once again, the full measure of God's love and grace.
Maurine Hutchings was born on August 18, 1930, in El Dorado, KS, to Jessie and Minnie Johnson and spent most of her youth in Wellington and Wichita, KS. She came to Tulsa, OK in 1947 and soon met and married James Hutchings. She cherished her role as wife and mother and spent her life serving and trusting the Lord. Though her voice was quiet, her light shined bright. Though her touch was soft, her compassion was bold and overflowing. Though her mannerisms meek and modest, her influence and acts of kindness and tenderness were immeasurable. Her desire to serve and be of service was the driving force that kept her grounded and anchored to God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister and her loving husband of over 55 years. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Taylor and husband, Dan of Jenks; son, Jimmy Hutchings and wife, Cindy, of Broken Arrow; daughter, Nancy Baker and husband, Jim, of Tulsa; 7 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and countless friends.
Service 10 am, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Interment following in Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
