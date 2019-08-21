Max Raymond Ramsey, 90, of Tulsa passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born May 20, 1929 in Wagoner to Charles and Hazel Ramsey. He was a retired firefighter with the Tulsa Fire Department and he enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict and was a member of Sequoyah Hills Baptist Church. He was a 32nd degree Mason and Shriner Clown and driver to the Shriners Hospital for children. Max is survived by his wife of 71 years, Wanda Ramsey; his daughter and son-in-law, Tina Marie and Lewis Townsley of Sand Springs; two grandchildren, Angela Keith, Clayton Keith and his wife, Crystal; four great grandchildren, Jaden, Cadge, Camber and Croix; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Tom Ramsey. Memorial contributions may be made to Akdar Shrine Transportation at: akdarshrine.org
Service 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel 918-622-1155. www.moorfuneral.com
