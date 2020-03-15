Maxine Helen (Glotzbach) Lieber, homemaker, died March 4, 2020 at Zarrow Pointe in Tulsa surrounded by her family. She was born March 19, 1923 in Paxico, Kansas, to Richard Carl and Clara Amelia (Stech) Glotzbach. She grew up in Paxico and graduated from Paxico High School in 1940. She graduated from Clark's Business School in Topeka, Kansas, in 1941. She worked as a teller for Capital Federal Savings and Loan and later as a senior secretary for Kansas State Employment Service in Topeka until 1950. She married James Howard "Hank" Lieber in 1950 with whom she had three children. She was a member of St. Pius X Church. Maxine was steadfast in her faith and proud of and devoted to her husband and children.
Not only was she devoted to her children but also to their children. Many family gatherings were held at Hank and Maxine's house, and they were often the readily available babysitters for any grandchildren. Maxine was the "fun" grandma. She was not afraid to get dirty from playing outside, always said "yes!" when grandpa said "no," and cooked some unforgettable dinners and desserts. Maxine is remembered for her spaghetti, Christmas cookies, and pie crust. Along with her titles of wife, mother, and cook, is the most important one of all: poker player. She taught all her grandchildren how to play poker and let them bet with real poker chips and pennies. Like her delicious dishes and fun demeanor, her dedication as a poker teacher will never be outplayed or forgotten.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Marvin Glotzbach; sisters, Winfred Head and Patricia Walsh; son, James Richard Lieber; son-in-law, Harold VanCuren; and grandson Adam VanCuren. She is survived by her husband, "Hank"; daughter Mary Ann VanCuren of Owasso, OK; son, John (Pam) Lieber of Tulsa, OK; daughter-in-law, Brenda Lieber of Tulsa, OK; as well as sisters, Jane McCormick and Shirley Kietzman. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alex (Sarah) VanCuren, Katie (Ilan) Grinberg, Bryan (Caroline) Lieber, Kevin (Dan) Lieber, and Dory Lieber; and great-grandchildren, Ethan and Levi Grinberg and Sophie and Emma Lieber. Rosary 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel. Mass 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020, St. Pius X Catholic Church, Tulsa, OK. Private interment services will be held at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery, Ft. Gibson, OK. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Food Bank/Food for Kids Program. www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.