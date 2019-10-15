Maxine Jeannette Pilkington, 97, died Thursday, October 10, 2019. Maxine was born in Topeka, Kansas, on October 9, 1922 to Joseph Franklin and Oda Maude Stewart. She was one of 9 children, 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Her family moved to Tulsa when she was 7 years old. Maxine attended Tulsa schools, studied acrobatic dance, and graduated from Central High School in 1939 at the age of 16. She met Harry Pilkington in the 7th grade while attending Cleveland Junior High School. They immediately became sweethearts and attended school activities together, including the 9th grade prom. They were married in Tulsa on September 21, 1941.
Maxine had 4 children daughters, Peggy Young and Terry Pilkington, and sons, Jim Pilkington and Max Pilkington.
Maxine is survived by her daughters, Peggy Young and Terry Pilkington; daughter-in-law, Pat Pilkington; brother, Jack Stewart; and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews,
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Harry; sons, Jim Pilkington and Max Pilkington; son-in-law, Don Young; grandsons, Don Young II and Gary Young; great-grandson, Logan Pilkington; brothers, Joe Stewart, Don Stewart and Harold Stewart; sisters, Dorothy Stewart, Doris Wermuth and Mary Jane Reed.
Visitation was Monday, October 14, 2019, at Moore's Southlawn, 9350 East 51st, Tulsa, OK. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Physicians Choice Hospice, 2221 East Skelly Drive, Tulsa, OK 74105. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.