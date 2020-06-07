Maxine Mary was the oldest child born to the union of Verna Racer and Isom Perryman in Goliad, Texas, on May 14, 1919. Maxine was lovingly raised by her maternal grandparents, Lonnie and Elvira Racer, and later took the last name of her cherished stepfather, Earl Robinson. The family relocated to El Paso, Texas, where Maxine would go on to complete her primary education in parochial schools and graduate from Frederick Douglass High School in 1937. Upon graduation, Maxine relocated to Los Angeles where she attended City College. After two years in Los Angeles, Maxine returned to El Paso and met and married Joe R. Burns, a young soldier stationed at Fort Bliss Army Post. The couple relocated to Joe's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1946. To this union, three children were born: an angel baby boy, Sandra, and Jo Anna. As her daughters entered into junior high school, Maxine attended Business College, and later accepted a secretarial position with Tulsa Public Schools in 1961. Maxine was notably known for her role as the Administrative Staff Secretary at Booker T. Washington High School where she remained until her retirement in 1982.
Maxine remained involved socially and civically in the North Tulsa Community well into her 80s.
Maxine walked into the arms of Jesus on June 2, 2020. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Joe R. Burns; parents, Verna Racer Robinson and Isom Perryman; stepfather, Earl Robinson; sisters, Hazel and Ruth; and an angel baby.
She leaves to cherish her memory: two daughters, Sandra (Tyrone) Knox and Jo Anna (Greg) Patton; 4 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
