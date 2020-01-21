Melanie Kay Gollihare went home to be with Jesus on Friday, January 17, 2020. Melanie Kay Nichols was born in Dallas, Texas, on October 19, 1964 to Charlie Derrell Nichols and Bobbie Rae Morris Nichols. She lived in Mesquite Texas until the age of 10, when she moved to Valliant, Oklahoma. As a child she loved 4-H, spending summers with her grandparents on the ranch and swimming. She attended middle school and high school in Stonewall, Oklahoma. She played basketball, ran track, was Valedictorian and Class President. After High School, she attended East Central University where she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology. While there, she met the love of her life and husband of 32 years, Todd Brian Gollihare. They were wed on April 4, 1987 at Stonewall First Baptist Church. Todd joined the United States Marine Corps and together they moved around the country as duty called ultimately making their home in Kellyville, Oklahoma. To this union were born three daughters, Brette Nichole, Bailey Tye and Brenna Shay. Melanie loved entertaining and doing for others. She made everyone feel special and loved. She loved her daughters and worked hard to make sure they knew the proper etiquette for every situation. Education was important. She was an avid supporter of Oklahoma State University with all three daughters, two nephews, and son-in-law attending there. She loved to tailgate and made sure everything was orange and black. She worked at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in the blood bank for many years. As a blood bank specialist, her job consisted of writing lab policies and the preparations for the hospitals' lab inspections. She made dear friends during her time there. Melanie was a beautiful and proper lady with her foot firmly planted on the gas. She was always wanting to go, ready to go, or on the go to somewhere with someone. She made your dreams come true. Melanie had exciting adventures and made lasting memories with her family and friends. Melanie is survived by her husband, Todd of the home; her daughters, Brette Gollihare of Kellyville, Bailey Stacy and husband, Ezra James of Enid, and Brenna Gollihare of Kellyville. She is also survived by her mother, Bobbie Nichols of Stonewall; her sister, Charla King and husband, Jonathan; mother-in-law, Darlene Gollihare of Stratford; sister-in-law, Kimra Qualls and husband, Patrick of Stratford; brother-in-law, Michael Gollihare and wife, Karen of Stratford; nephews, Kellan King, Kylar King, and Jacob Gollihare; nieces, Kayden King, Alexia Qualls and Kenzie Qualls. She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Nichols of Stonewall and father-in-law, Don Gollihare of Stratford; materal grandparents, Gilford and Odean Morris; paternal grandparents, Jack and Nellie Nichols; and nephew, Braeden Qualls. Services are planned for Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 10 am at First Baptist Church of Kellyville, Burial services will follow at McGee Cemetery in Stratford, OK at 3:30 p.m. Family visitation will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at her home church, Blue Bell Free Will Baptist Church from 6-8 p.m. Pallbearers will be Russell Anderson, Chuck Burks, and Brian Cornelius of the Marine Corps and Rodney Crall, Danny Reeves and Bob Smoot of their church family.
Melanie Kay Gollihare
