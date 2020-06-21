Melonnie Bea Dauben A Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Melonnie Bea Dauben will be held 10:00AM, Monday, June 22, 2020, at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Amy Venable officiating. Interment will follow at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa, OK. Melonnie Dauben passed away on June 11, 2020 at the age of 79 after a long term illness.
She was a native of Denver, CO but spent all of her married life in Oklahoma. She was an elementary school teacher in her early years and later became a homemaker and mother for her two sons. She was a dedicated Sunday school teacher for her church and also served as a volunteer for the Tulsa Philharmonic and for the Parade of Homes. She later received a Master's Degree in Social Work and was a strong advocate for the mentally ill. She is well known for the mentorship of ladies that were dealing with a mental illness. She had been a devout Christian and had a huge collection of Bibles which she read daily. She is best known for her kindness and willingness to help others in need. She had a major positive impact on the lives of others and will be sorely missed. She is survived by her husband, Dwight L. Dauben; two sons, Paul and David; and by her Mother, brother, and sister, all from Denver, CO.
Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care. Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
