Melvin A. Norton, 85, passed away as a result of a long battle with Alzheimer's. His two daughters were by his side as he peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord. Melvin was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He had a servant's heart and was a loyal friend to many. He was an electrical engineer draftsman for Williams Brothers Engineering for 33 years. Melvin served God and was a faithful member of Will Rogers United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Melvin was always building, repairing, or creating something. His lifelong hobby was restoring a 1941 Packard car. He also adored his granddaughter and loved spending time with her. Melvin was born in Winfield, KS, lived in Tulsa, OK for over 50 years. The last 3 years were spent in St. Petersburg, FL.
Melvin was preceded in death by his wife, Carol D. Norton. He is survived by their two daughters, Cynthia Marie Reed (husband, Vaughn) of St. Petersburg, FL, and Stephanie Lea Condit (husband, Sterling) of Arkansas City, KS. He is also survived by two sisters, Irene King of Ft. Collins, CO and Dolores Taton of Olathe, KS; and brother, Allan Norton of Winfield, KS. His "Precious Jewel" was his granddaughter, Amelia Grace.
Visitation 6-8pm, Monday, July 22, 2019, at Moore's Southlawn, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. Graveside service will be at 10:00am, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, OK followed by a Celebration of Life memorial service at 11:30am at Will Rogers United Methodist Church, 1138 S. Yale, Tulsa, OK.
The family asks that you consider donations to the Friendship Club at Will Rogers United Methodist Church. Please share memories at: www.moorefuneral.com
