Mel was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on November 24, 1941, to Joel and Velma Patterson. As a young boy, he moved with his family to Tulsa, Oklahoma. He worked for several companies in service and parts departments. After his retirement three years ago, he and Peg moved to Springfield, Missouri. He had a lifelong love of family, cars, and fishing.

Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Velma Patterson and brother, Allen. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Peg; son, Roger and wife, Suzi; son, Randy and wife, Sarah; 6 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Pat and wife, Diana and family; and sister, Hilda.

Memorial contributions can be made to: First United Methodist Church of Owasso or Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151

www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com

Tags

Load comments