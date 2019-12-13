Melvin Roy Fullbright, 70, was born January 27, 1949 in Wewoka, Oklahoma to Troy and Rosie Garrett Fullbright. He passed away November 23, 2019 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Melvin married Deborah (Debi) Wright in 1970. In 1999 he married his second wife, Linda. Melvin was a retired detention officer, often working a second job: Okemah school bus driver, working at McDonalds on the grill and as Santa Claus or the Grimace at Tulsa area McDonalds. He made and sold jewelry, often giving it to family members and friends. He enjoyed many interests and hobbies. He was an expert marksman. He loved to help people in any way he could. He never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife (of 27 years), Debi; an unborn child; and his second wife (of 20 years), Linda. Melvin is survived by one sister, Linda Carter of Arkansas; one brother, Troy (Sheila) Fullbright; one stepdaughter, Kathy; two stepsons, Charlie and Jimmie; four step-grandchildren, Sarah, Rebekah, Hunter, and Alexis; three step-great grandchildren; five nephews; one niece; five great-nephews; five great-nieces; two uncles; three aunts; as well as numerous cousins.
His memorial service will be at 1:00PM, December 14, 2019, at Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home Westwood Chapel, 4424 South 33rd West Avenue, Tulsa, Oklahoma with Reverend Troy Fullbright officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriner's Hospital or a charity of your choice. Mark Griffith Memorial Home, Westwood.
