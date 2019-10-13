Michael Alan Humphreys, 64, passed away August 1, 2019, in Normal, Illinois. A family graveside service is planned for a later date at Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow, OK.
Mike was born, October 10, 1954, in Tulsa, OK, where he grew up and attended school. While at Will Rogers High School, he became an Eagle Scout, and he played his trumpet in every kind of band the school offered-jazz, concert, and marching band. He majored in music from Oklahoma State University (1976), and Baylor University (1979). A career change was made, and Mike returned to OSU for a Master of Business Administration (1988), and a Doctorate of Philosophy in Marketing (1993). In 1992, he joined the faculty of the Department of Marketing at Illinois State University and became Professor Humphreys. Teaching was a passion and he strived to instill in his students a desire for excellence. He retired from ISU in 2016.
Mike was a proud father and grandfather, and he enjoyed the many activities of his children and their families. He considered learning to be a lifelong process and had many interests. His dog, Pepper was his best friend.
Preceding Mike in death was his father, Doug Humphreys. He leaves behind his mother, Marcia Humphreys, of Tulsa, OK; three grown children and spouses, Adam Humphreys (Mandy), Bloomington, IL; Audra Wilkinson (Rob), Colorado Springs, CO; Alyssa Cress (Adam), St. Joseph, MO; six grandchildren, Danica and Camden Wilkinson, Declan Cress, Hazel Humphreys, and two not yet born; two sisters and families, Susan Richardson, Sarasota, FL, son, Evan and wife, Monica, daughters, Victoria and Natalia, Boston, MA; Nancy Sullins, husband, Lynn and daughter, Lindy, Tulsa, OK; one brother, David Humphreys, wife, Jessie, Tulsa, OK. As an organ donor, Mike helped numerous people survive.
Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois, 423 N. Kays Drive, Normal, IL 61761 www.floralhaven.com/obituaries
