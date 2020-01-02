Andy "O" Oatman, loving husband, father and friend, passed away at the age of 55 on December 30, 2019, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Michelle; sons, Graham Oatman of Los Angeles and Riley Oatman of Tulsa; also his sister, Melissa Thompson of Melbourne, Australia and brother, Richard Oatman of Overland Park, Kansas; and many other family and friends.
Andy was born to Michael "Ol' Mike" and Barbara "Janey" Oatman on April 15, 1964 in El Paso, Texas. He enjoyed a long and satisfying career in radio broadcasting, beginning at KFDI in Wichita, Kansas and at Tulsa's Country Station, 98.5 KVOO. Andy continued to share his love of music at Bishline Banjo Acoustic Academy in Tulsa. Andy loved BIG. He loved his boys, music and making people laugh.
A celebration of life will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Harvard Avenue Christian Church, Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts in Andy's honor to The Children's Hospital Foundation at St. Francis (https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/donate) Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Ninde Brookside
Chapel 918-742-5556
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.