The world lost a special man when Mike Beatty left his earthly life on February 3, 2020. He was born Michael Francis Beatty in Tulsa, OK, on December 10, 1935, to Michael and Fern Beatty. Mike grew up in Tulsa, attended Central High School and graduated from Benedictine Heights College. Mike's career included 30 years in the box manufacturing business, beginning with Hoerner Waldorf Corporation, later bought by Stone Container and then Champion International. Throughout his career, his jobs included Salesman, Sales Manager, Plant Manager and Regional Manager/Vice President. He retired in 1989. In 1974, Mike married Katie Beustring, who had 2 daughters to add to his 3. They were affectionately known as the Beatty Bunch. For a number of years, the five girls were all teenagers at the same time -- and their parents lived to tell the tale. Mike was a wonderful husband, loving father, fun-loving grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a talented golfer, skier, fisherman, fix-it expert and a great cook. He was always generous with his time volunteering for organizations such as a Catholic food bank in Chicago, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, Oklahoma Westie Rescue and Harvard Avenue Christian Church where he served in a variety of positions including Sound Board Technician and Property Manager. Mike is survived by: his wife, Kate, with whom he shared 45 happy and loving years; as well as 5 daughters, Kathy Scalet (Chris), Kelli McGill (Greg), Sheryl Dallabattista (Mauro), Kim Greer (Dan), Becca Lindsay (David); as well as 11 grandchildren, Hannah (Morgan), Michael, Andrew (Nyia), Ryan, Brett (Brandon), Gabi (PJ), Dani, Sofia, Sarah (Jason), Sam (Lauren), and Sydney; also 5 great-grandchildren, Ava, Aiden, Njorth, Bella and Jackson. He is also survived by his brother, Pat; wife, Helle Beatty; and their children. He will be sorely missed by his family, numerous friends and much-loved rescue doggies, Duffy, Dennis, Molly, Milly and Gigi. A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 1 p.m. at Harvard Avenue Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Oklahoma Westie Rescue, 9810 E. 116th Street South, Bixby, OK, 74008. tulsacremation.com
