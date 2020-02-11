Michael Duane Shoun born 1947 in Cincinnati, son of Charles and Dorothy Shoun, all moved to Tulsa 1950. He was the first born of four children, followed by Charles Jr., Allan then Eileen. He was a very affectionate and loving son to all in his family, always willing to protect, serve or help in any way asked. As time passed, his passion and love for others grew, especially for his extended family his wife, Sandy and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and life long friends. He lived boldly with a large heart, touching many with great memories of times spent with him so we all know how special he was. These memories will be indelibly written in our hearts. Forever loved and missed Michael!
Visitation will be 10-11AM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK followed by a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
