Michael Douglas Harveth was born on April 5, 1948 to Margaret Alice and Cyril Steven Harveth in Detroit, MI. Growing up, Mike excelled in sports, especially ice hockey and football which he played at the Varsity level while attending Detroit Cathedral High School. Upon graduation, Mike enlisted in the United States Navy. He had the honor of serving in the branch's elite Ceremonial Guard, where he was a member of the Firing Squad, Body Bearers and Color Guard units. Following his time in the Guard, Mike was one of a few sailors selected to serve on the Presidential Yacht, the USS Sequoia, for President Lyndon Baines Johnson. He saw combat duty as a Gunners Mate on the USS Newport News and served on River Boat Patrol while in Vietnam.
Following his Honorable Discharge, Mike used his GI Bill funds to obtain his Bachelor's Degree from Western Michigan University where he was an active member of the Veterans Association, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and a starter on the football team.
Upon graduation, Mike went to work as a salesman for General Foods, which lead him to San Diego. It was there in 1978, on a blind date he met Claudia Rose Thompson. A little more than a year later, on April 14, 1979 they married and made their home together. Mike went on to create a long and prosperous career in the financial services industry, leading offices for New York Life where he was Rookie of the Year- and Principal Financial Group. Mike was widely respected by his peers and was a lifetime member of Million Dollar Round Table.
In 1983, Mike and Claudia moved to Tulsa where they would stay for more than 35 years. In his free time, Mike enjoyed bird hunting, traveling to support his favorite NFL teams the long suffering Detroit Lions and San Diego Chargers, attending Oklahoma State Cowboys games, spending time with family and friends and of course spending time with his boxer dogs Moose, Max, Rocky and Rudy. Mike and Claudia were avid world travelers and recently returned from a trip that included Italy, Israel and Greece which was highlighted by a private dinner in Athens for his 71st birthday.
A truly kind person, his family and friends will forever remember him as a man who was slow to anger and quick to forgive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Claudean and Max Thompson; niece, Katie Wood; nephew, P.J. Carney; and sister-in-law, Marcy Thompson. He is survived by his wife, Claudia; daughter and son-in-law, Erin and August Hadwiger; grandson, Max; sister and brother-in-law,Judy and Pat Carney; brother-in-law, Doug Thompson; nephews, Mike Carney and Adam Thompson; and nieces, Meg Sparks and Amanda Whited.
A Rosary Service will be held at 7pm on Monday, August 12, with a Funeral Mass at 10am on Tuesday, August 13th, both at Christ the King Catholic Church, Tulsa. A private interment with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Mike's honor to VFW Post 577 or to Disabled American Veterans.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 9185-585-1151
