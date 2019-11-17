67, of St. Louis, MO, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, Drafting Manager, U.S. Air Force Veteran. Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 5 pm, December 14, at The Shack, 12521 Olive Blvd., Crevecoeur, MO. Survived by spouse, Kathryn; daughter, Timi (Russ) LaMore; 3 grandchildren, brother, David (Donna) LaVallee; sister, Terry (Ron) Tompkins; stepmother, Molly LaVallee.

Tags

Load comments