67, of St. Louis, MO, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, Drafting Manager, U.S. Air Force Veteran. Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 5 pm, December 14, at The Shack, 12521 Olive Blvd., Crevecoeur, MO. Survived by spouse, Kathryn; daughter, Timi (Russ) LaMore; 3 grandchildren, brother, David (Donna) LaVallee; sister, Terry (Ron) Tompkins; stepmother, Molly LaVallee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.