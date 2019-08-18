Michael J. Staires In the early hours of Sunday morning, August 11, 2019, Michael Joseph Staires, age 73, entered his Heavenly Home surrounded by his ever loving family. Husband, father, grandfather, counselor, and friend merely scratch the surface of roles he held in his lifetime.
Born on January 21, 1946 to Elva and Jack Staires; Michael was the eldest of four boys. He married the love of his life, Sherry on June 22, 1972 and later became a devoted father to sons, Jason and Matthew. Michael received his Bachelor's from NSU and later acquired his Master's degree in Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma. Making their home in Tulsa, Michael chose a career serving others as a Licensed Professional Counselor.
If he wasn't working or reading, you would find him outdoors doing yard-work or trying out a new hobby. Michael was a wonderful listener, a life-long learner, and full of sincere compassion for others. Truly there is no one like him. He will be missed beyond measure by countless family members and friends. May his memory remind and guide us to search for the good in everything and everyone.
A memorial service will be held Monday, September 23rd, 10:00 a.m., at First United Methodist Church in the Chapel, 1115 South Boulder Ave. W, Downtown Tulsa, where he was a member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.