Michael Livingston Green died on March 29, 2020. Mike was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 25, 1932. Mike was idealistic about how the world should be. He believed in human rights for all people and he always believed in second chances. His magnetic personality meant that he was often surrounded by friends and he was a loyal friend in return. Mike was an attorney who devoted his career to promoting and defending the rights of members of the LGBTQ+ community. He was happiest when he was doing something with friends or helping other people. He followed politics and world affairs avidly and was always happy to engage in a discussion or debate. Mike loved many things. He loved to read and play chess right until the end. He loved his dogs, old westerns, folk art and meals with friends and family. Most of all, he loved his children, grandchildren and dear friends. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Vicky and John Parkes; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert Green and Ruth Deitz; his grandchildren, Isaac, Theo and Abraham; sister, Nancy Fisher; sister-in-law, Joan Green; nieces, nephews and a legacy of working to better the lives of others.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments