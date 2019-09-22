Mar. 1, 1938-Aug. 30, 2019
Michael Owen Kropp Sr., 81, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at his home in Eufaula, Oklahoma. He was born March 1, 1938 to Robert Owen Kropp and Mary Alvarez Kropp in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
He married Judith Ann Kildow on December 9, 1994, in San Marcos, California. The couple was happily married for 24 years. For more than 30 years he sold specialized transportation to companies exhibiting at trade shows and expos. He owned First Choice Transportation in San Diego and was an agent for Arpin Van Lines.
His family fondly remembers how much he loved driving his 2003 Mustang Cobra and that he basked in his title of "Domino King", earned during games at family gatherings. Those who knew him remembered his ability to bring joy and laughter to everyone around him. Mike loved living at the lake and took great pleasure in watching the birds, geese and squirrels.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; his sons, Michael Owen Kropp Jr., Christopher Anthony Kropp and stepson, Christopher Strang, all of Eufaula; his brother, Bob Kropp of San Diego; and two grandchildren, Matthew Kropp and Kristie Sue Kropp.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Patrick Kropp; his sister, Mary Kropp; and his daughter, Michelle Kropp.
A graveside service was held September 3, 2019 with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Eufaula, Oklahoma. Those wishing to honor his memory may make donations to Hope Haven Animal Rescue in Eufaula.
