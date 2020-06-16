Michael Patrick Mangrum passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his parent's home in Broken Arrow. He was 60. Mike was born June 15, 1959 in Denver, CO, to Bob and Helen Mangrum and was a 1977 graduate of Broken Arrow High School. He then attended Oklahoma State University, completing a dual major in Construction Management and Mechanical Design Technology, receiving his Bachelor's and Associate's degrees respectively in 1982.
Mike had a successful career at Braun & Butler Construction, where he was primarily based in Austin, TX. While he ascended to the position of Vice President within 10 years of employment, Mike eventually honored his entrepreneurial calling by forming his own construction company years later, in 2008.
Mike was an avid fan of all sports associated with Oklahoma State and wore his orange proudly. On a personal level, he excelled in both water and snow skiing, and he also loved to golf as well as play disc golf.
Mike is survived by his son, Christopher; his parents, Bob and Helen; along with siblings, Bob, Mary, Carrie and her husband, Mike Beatty.
