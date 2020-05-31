Michael Swimmer was known for his green thumb and ability to coax prodigious quantities of tomatoes from Oklahoma's difficult, gumbo-type soil. Despite his dislike of the fruit, Michael's passion for gardening ensured his family, friends, and neighbors received sacks of the red delights regularly throughout the summer.
Michael David Swimmer, age 47 of Tulsa, passed away unexpectedly with his wife, Ruth, at his side on May 18, 2020.
Michael was born in Oklahoma City to Ross and Margaret Swimmer. He was days old when he migrated with his family to Tahlequah. Growing up in the heart of the Cherokee Nation, Michael's red hair and fair complexion belied his Cherokee heritage.
After moving with the family to Tulsa in 1984, Michael attended Holland Hall and became an active member of Trinity Church, serving as an acolyte during church services for many years. After graduation he studied political science and international relations at the University of Tulsa where he obtained a BA with honors. He was a lifetime member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.
With a dry wit and biting sense of humor, Michael was unconventional. He found his life calling in telecommunication sales and management, working last at CenturyLink. A jokester his entire life, Michael was incorrigible in poking fun at his friends, family, and coworkers. He made up for it with acts of kindness, bringing coworkers donuts every Tuesday and showering them with candy bars.
Michael was fortunate to meet his life's love, Ruth Bray, in 2012. Michael wooed Ruth by gleefully hiding candy and other "treats" around the house for her to find. He continued this daily practice throughout their marriage until health didn't permit. Michael was a devoted husband whose abundant love for and great pride in Ruth was clear.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Swimmer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth; father, Ross; and, brother, Joe.
Michael's ashes were inurned at Trinity Church on May 21. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Michael's favorite charity, Iron Gate (Irongatetulsa.org).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.