Michelle Freeland Yosten, 51, of Tulsa, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, following a six-year lengthy battle with cancer. She was 51.
Michelle was born on February 9, 1968, in Tulsa, the daughter of Michael and Mary Keith Freeland. She grew up in Tulsa, and graduated in 1986 from the last all-girl class at Monte Cassino High School. During high school she was a cheerleader, and excelled in other activities as well, being awarded trophies in both debate and tennis.
On January 1, 2011, she married her husband, Joseph Edward Yosten. They shared eight wonderful years together as man, and wife.
Michelle was very active at Christ the King Church and was involved in the ACTS Sisters. She was also an OU Legacy Member. Michelle's passions were life, cooking, gardening and being a host to others.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph E. Yosten, of the home; daughter, Ashton Freeland Jacoway, and her husband, Grayson, of Greenville, SC; granddaughter, Isabelle Freeland Jacoway, also of Greenville, SC; her parents, Mike and Mary Freeland, of Tulsa; sister, Pam Hillis, and her husband, Tom, of Tulsa; brother, Scott Freeland, and his wife, Virginia, of California; and numerous other family members and friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 22nd, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1520 S. Rockford Ave., Tulsa, OK 74120, with a Rosary to immediately follow at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 23rd, also at Christ the King Catholic Church. Flowers can be sent to Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 3612 E. 91st Street So., Tulsa, OK 74137 or in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Michelle's name to Catholic Charities by visiting cceok.org/donate. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.