Mildred Louise (Webb) Barton went home to be with the Lord on September 15, 2019. Millie was born October 16, 1931 in Brilliant, Alabama. She was a member of First Baptist of Broken Arrow and an active member of her Sunday School and Woman's Missionary Union. She loved people and had a deep desire to help others.
Millie is survived by her husband of 45 years, Max Barton; daughter, Kathy Gradwohl; grandkids, Charlotte and Chris; brothers, Bob and Clark Darty; stepchildren, Debbie Stephenson, Rodney Barton, Max Barton, and Michelle Ledford; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Ernest 'Hal' Smothers.
She left behind copious notes and records, vibrant collection of African Violets, Bibles, tons of religious books, photos and an extremely clean house.
Services are Monday, September 23, 2019, at First Baptist Broken Arrow, 100 W. Albany St., Broken Arrow, OK 74012, at 2:00 pm with a celebration reception to follow.
In lIeu of gifts, donations can be made to First Baptist Church's Go Mission. Mail to FBCBA address with notation for: Go Mission in memory of Mildred Barton.
