July 12, 1925-Jan. 23, 2020
Milton Earl Krause was born July 12, 1925 in Herington, KS, the son of Clarence Walter and Vera Ida (Stroth) Krause. He completed this life on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the age of 94.
Milton was raised in Kansas where he graduated from Chapman High School.
He received a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from U.C.L.A.. He was an accountant and controller in the oil and gas industry for many years.
Milton served in the U.S. Navy during both World War II and the Korean Conflict.
He married Mildred Harris on August 31, 1947.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Lorna Mae Meier.
Milton is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mildred; his son, Dr. Steven G. Krause and his wife, Nancy of Oklahoma City; his daughter, Dr. Candace McCaffrey and her husband, Dr. Ray of Norman, OK; his grandchildren, Matt Krause, Becky Endicott, Jessica Purdum, Megan and Connor McCaffrey; his great grandchildren, Luke and Drew Purdum, Gage, Gracie and Garrett Krause and Sophia and Julia Endicott.
Committal with military honors will be 10:00 AM, Friday, at Fort Sill National Cemetery. Memorial service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 10600 N. Council Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73162.
