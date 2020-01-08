Miriam D. Buford, 44, passed January 3, 2020. A wake will be held 5:30-8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10th, at Word First Ministries Church, 10220 N. Western Avenue in Oklahoma City; the funeral will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 11th, also at the church. Burial will be 3:30 pm Saturday at the El Reno Cemetery under the direction of Huber-Benson Funeral Home. Huber-Benson Funeral Home 405-262-1202

