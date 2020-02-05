Morris Edward "Ed" Thornley, Jr., age 72, of Morris, Oklahoma passed away on February 2, 2020.
Ed was born on August 22, 1947 to Morris Edward and Ann (Watson) Thornley, Sr. of Evergreen, Alabama. He graduated in 1970 from Auburn University and married Lynn Hart McInturff in June 1971.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn, of the home; his daughter, Kelly Webb and husband, Matt and three granddaughters that were his pride and joy, Katie, Maggie and Anna Webb of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and his brother, John Thornley and wife, Nancy of Mobile, Alabama and niece, Sara Ann Thornley of Nashville, Tennessee.
Before his retirement in 2013, Ed served as a Trust Officer at First National Bank of Muskogee and then Sr. Vice President and Trust Officer with the Trust Company of Oklahoma. After a 41 year career, he looked forward to spending time with Lynn and the grand girls. He also enjoyed spending many years working with the Okmulgee County Rural Water District #20 as a Board Member, as well as serving on the Okmulgee County Cattleman's Association Board as a member and Past President. As an avid card player, he enjoyed being a long-term member of two card groups in Muskogee. For over forty-five years, the highlight of his year was spending time with his family on their annual Alabama Beach trip.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 A.M., Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Concharty United Methodist Church. Reverend Newman Frank and Father Lee Domenick will officiate. Interment will follow next to Ed's favorite tree. Casketbearers will be David Miller, Jr., John Miller, Mark Miller, Tanner Miller, Greg McComb and Sam McComb. Honorary casketbearers will be David Miller, Sr., Jerry Shoemake, Greg Stidham, Ed Canaday, Duaine Janzen, Bill Webb, Matt Webb, Tim Breedlove, Mike Adams ,The Trust Company of Oklahoma Family, The Bridge Group and The Poker Group.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Concharty United Methodist Church or the Charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home of Okmulgee. Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on Ed's Tribute Page of our website at www.mcclendon-winters.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.