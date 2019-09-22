Morton Solomon Morton Solomon, passed away September 19, 2019, at the age of 90. He was born on November 30, 1928, in the Bronx, NY, where he lived until the age of 12, when he moved to California with his family. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War as a Sergeant Major. He married Grace Moalem in 1950 and together they raised two daughters, Gail Solomon Schmidt of Jerusalem, Israel and Dr. Janis Finer, of Tulsa.
Mort worked for his entire career in computer programming, first for the U.S. Navy and then, after moving the family to Tulsa in 1964, for American Airlines. Mort rose to become a manager and then director of Sabre operations.
He loved traveling to far off places with Grace and his children. His real passion in life was bridge, where he became a life master.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Grace, after 54 years of marriage. He is survived by: daughters, Gail Solomon Schmidt (Avi) and Dr. Janis Finer (David); grandchildren, Talia, Dana, and Yonatan Schmidt, Jodi Zalk (Mat), Dina Gluck (Dr. Jonathan), AJ Finer (Carly Weinreb), and Zoe Finer; and great-grandchildren, Noah Gluck, and Ariana and Simone Zalk.
Graveside services were held at Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, September 19th, followed by a Mincha Maariv service that evening. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
