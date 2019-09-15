Myrna Miser, 83, of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed from this life on Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Tulsa, Oklahoma with her daughter, Rhonda, by her side. She was born August 30, 1936 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to her parents, Jesse Lawrence Miser and Florence Opal Vaughn Miser.
Myrna is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Thompson and her husband, Bryan of Claremore, Oklahoma; two sisters, Sandra Lea Griffith of North Little Rock, Arkansas and Marilyn Greiner and her husband, Allen of Ellijay, Georgia; one brother, Jim Miser and his wife, Barbara of Claremore, Oklahoma; two granddaughters, Roxanne Drumn and her husband, Tyson of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Merry Thompson and her significant other, Charles Denton of Claremore, Oklahoma; one great-grandson, Ethan Drumn of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; and one great-granddaughter, Amelia Drumn of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Florence Miser. www.floralhaven.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.