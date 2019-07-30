Passed away on July 26, 2019 at the age of 92. Survived by Wayne, her devoted husband of 65 years; son, Marvin; daughter, Mary Elizabeth and husband, Keith Harvey; son, Mark and wife, Janey; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She attended Radcliffe College in Cambridge, MA and graduated from TU with an art education degree. After graduation, she became curator for art education at Philbrook Museum. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, the Association of Seven Colleges and the American Association of University Women. In later years, she volunteered at the Tulsa Garden Center library and shared her love of gardening with many as an OSU Master Gardener. We wish to thank Good Shepherd Hospice for their care and niece, Janet, for her many visits and support. www.tulsacremation.com
