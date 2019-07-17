Nancy Carolyn Foster departed this life on July 10, 2019, at age 106 years, 6 months and 20 days.
She was born December 20, 1912, in Bonita, Texas to Senter H. and Theresa Bentley Camp. She spent her early life in Texas where she graduated from St. Jo High School in 1929 and began college at Texas Women's University in Denton. She moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma, where graduated from Oklahoma A&M with a B.S. degree in education. She married Arthur Morgan Foster, son of Carlos E. (Tol) and Rannie Morgan Foster in 1932, and the couple moved to Bristow, Oklahoma after graduating from OSU. With the exception of a few years during World War II, she lived the rest of her life in the community.
Mrs. Foster began teaching at Bristow Junior High School in 1947, and quickly discovered a passion for the job. She taught at Bristow Junior High and High School for 30 years, educating more than 3,000 students over the course of her career. She worked tirelessly to broaden the horizons and opportunities of generations of Bristow students and always loved hearing about the adventures and successes of her former students. Her passion for learning was infectious and inspiring. She continued her own education by earning her MS degree from Oklahoma State University in 1951 and took post-graduate classes at the University of Tulsa.
Mrs. Foster was devoted to her family, students, community, and her interests of literature, history and genealogy. Through her genealogical research, she reconnected with long-lost relatives in the U.S. and around the world who became cherished friends. She loved her travels overseas and across the U.S. with her husband, Arthur, and with student groups, and she continued to explore the world through books when her health no longer allowed physical travel.
Mrs. Foster leaves a legacy of service to the community and the state, having served in the Oklahoma Council of Teachers of English, National Council of Teachers of English, Bristow Board of Education, Oklahoma Education Association, and National Education Association. She was honored as Bristow Teacher of the Year, Outstanding Leader in Elementary and Secondary Education, Outstanding School Board Member, and was presented the Freedom Foundation Valley Forge Award. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bristow, Bristow Historical Society, Bristow Education Foundation, Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO), American Association of University Women, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Mayflower Society and the National Genealogical Society. She loved the Bristow library, and in her retirement, enjoyed teaching genealogy classes there.
Mrs. Foster is lovingly remembered by daughter, Claire Foster Diehl of Owasso, OK and son, Dr. George Edward Foster and wife, Rita, of Tahlequah, OK and ten grandchildren, who all knew her as "Grammy": Dr. Tony Diehl and wife, Mary; Nancy Diehl Horton and husband, Rev. Chuck Horton; Danny Diehl and wife, Lyn; Charley Foster and wife, Kim, Beth Foster McLean and husband, Bill; Stephenie Foster and husband, Dr. Marty Matlock; Jef Foster; Dr. Kathleen Foster Elliott and husband, Brian; Captain Calvin Foster and wife, Nicole; and Dr. Tol Anderson Foster and wife, Dr. Minjung and two step-grandchildren, Gretchen Foster and husband, David Gopurenko, and Robin Foster Wood and husband, Tim. She cherished her 23 great-grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, 2 step-great-great-grandchildren, numerous relatives and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur; son, Stephen H. Foster; granddaughter, Rhanda S. Foster; and great-granddaughter, Brianna F. Matlock.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Bristow United Methodist Church followed be interment in Bristow City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Bristow First United Methodist Church, Bristow Education Foundation or the Monfort-Allie B. Jones Memorial Library. Condolences can be sent to
