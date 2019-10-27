Nancy Dee Maddox Walentiny, affectionately known as Gigi, was born in Fairfield, Alabama on October 3, 1941. Although Nancy moved from Alabama in 1960 and never returned there to live, it was always known as home to her.
Nancy leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Richard and 4 children, Dee Walentiny Meeks, Tracy Walentiny Stansill, Chris Walentiny, and Chance Walentiny; as well as 7 grandchildren and 1 great grand child, all who blessed her life.
Nancy was not a socialite but chose nature and animals as well as children as her focus in life.
Nancy's play was work and her work was play. She was a retired Clinical and Play Therapy Social Worker who spent more than 20 years providing counseling for abused children. Every child who walked through Nancy's door was given the opportunity to be themselves. any behavior was accepted, though not always acceptable. She worked tirelessly to help these vulnerable children fit into society. Nancy thought of her work as scattering seeds. She knew that some seeds would sprout and some would take time, time was what she could give them. Though there were times of despair she never gave up her belief that life could be better and the seeds could eventually sprout and grow.
Nancy passed away at her home in Owasso, Oklahoma on August 15, 2019, she was 77.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Mildred Maddox; her sister, Jan Lakey, and her brother-in-law, Nathain Lakey.
Should family and friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to any charity of their choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.