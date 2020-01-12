Nancy J. Nelson, R.N., C.M.P.E.

Tulsa, OK - Nancy Jo (Tuttle) Nelson, 72, born July 28, 1948 to Vance M. and Joan H. Tuttle, passed away at home, January 7, 2020.
Early in life, Nancy showed an interest in both music and nursing. In school she played the cornet in the Will Rogers Roper's marching band. After graduating in 1965, she followed her other passion and enrolled at St. John's School of Nursing.
She spent time at St. John's Hospital before furthering her career in Wichita. In 1982 she returned to Tulsa to join the premier Cardiology practice, Cardiology of Tulsa. The next 38 years saw her progress from a staff member to Director of Multi-specialty Clinic, at the Warren Clinic of the St. Francis Health System. Among her many accomplishments during those years, she beta tested NextGen Software with medical field emphasis on Cardiology. She was instrumental in opening a variety of branches for Cardiology of Tulsa, throughout the state of Oklahoma.
Her passion for Jazz and Big Band styles of music never left her. In her spare time, she formed a group called Nancy's Band. They played parties, dances and other events in Tulsa and the surrounding areas. After leaving she remained friends with the other band members and would gather occasionally to play together.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vance M. Tuttle. She is survived by her mother, Joan Tuttle; and her siblings, Carol Schoeneck, Vance Tuttle, Jr., Vanessa Tuttle Lee, and Holly Lindsey; additionally there are 7 nieces and nephews, Erika Ballard, Esther Bowen, Sara Tuttle Williams, Pamela Jones, Aaron Tuttle, Ronda Lee, Buddy Lindsey, Jr.; and 8 great nieces and nephews.
Nancy's wish was in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
Nancy's Memorial service will be held at the Spain Ranch, 732 E. 116th Street, Jenks, OK, at 2:00 pm on January 18, 2020.
