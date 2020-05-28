In the spring of 1929 on the day of April 11, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Arthur Hendren and Annabel (Smith) Hendren welcomed their daughter, Nancy Lou Chaney into the world.
In this world Nancy lived her life with a spirit of resilience and a sweet disposition. Seeking education, she chose Oklahoma State University. Finding employment through her and her husband's business, Chaney Appliance Repair, Nancy worked helping to operate and serve customers for many years.
Nancy lived her life with joy finding fulfillment within her faith through and the Church of Christ, World Vison, and various mission work. She also found enjoyment in simple pleasures such as cats, books, and cruise ship adventures.
In this year of 2020, on the day of May 15, Nancy passed from this life and was welcomed into the next by those who preceded her in death such as her beloved husband Bob, daughter Suzanne, and son Chris.
Among those who remain in this world to grieve and remember this sweet woman's life are her daughter Sarah of Tulsa, OK; granddaughter Melissa of Palm Springs, CA; and numerous other family members and friends.
Nancy's life will be celebrated and remembered at Stanleys Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 29th, at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow in The Club Room at Stanleys.
